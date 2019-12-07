Extension of Donbas Status Law Depends on Results of Normandy Four Summit - Zelenskyy

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that it would be possible to speak about the extension of the law on the special status of Donbas only after the upcoming summit in the Normandy Four format.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will gather in Paris on December 9 to discuss conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine.

"There is a law on special status [of Donbas]. It is in force until the 31st [of December]. Whether to extend this law and vote in the Verkhovna Rada, this can be done only after returning from 'Normandy' [format summit]. If we see that there are some important steps towards each other, then we really will talk about this law," Zelenskyy said during the Freedom of Speech talk show on on ICTV television.