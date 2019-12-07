UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of Donbas Status Law Depends On Results Of Normandy Four Summit - Zelenskyy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Extension of Donbas Status Law Depends on Results of Normandy Four Summit - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that it would be possible to speak about the extension of the law on the special status of Donbas only after the upcoming summit in the Normandy Four format.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will gather in Paris on December 9 to discuss conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine.

"There is a law on special status [of Donbas]. It is in force until the 31st [of December]. Whether to extend this law and vote in the Verkhovna Rada, this can be done only after returning from 'Normandy' [format summit]. If we see that there are some important steps towards each other, then we really will talk about this law," Zelenskyy said during the Freedom of Speech talk show on on ICTV television.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vote France Germany Paris December TV From

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

2 hours ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

2 hours ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

2 hours ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

2 hours ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

2 hours ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.