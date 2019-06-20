Extension of EU Sanctions on Russia Hurts No One But Brussels Itself - Crimean Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

Western sanctions have no impact on Crimea's development, and by prolonging them, the European Union hurts no one but itself and its producers, Yury Gempel, the head of regional parliament's committee on inter-ethnic relations, told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Brussels extended sanctions on Russia for what it considers to be an "annexation" of Crimea until June 2020. The sanctions include bans on imports of good produced in Crimea and on investment in the region.

"By extending sanctions, the European Union, above all, shoots itself, its manufacturers in the foot, causing irreparable economic damage to its countries.

Sanctions per se have no impact on Crimea. Crimeans came to live much better in Russian Crimea and under Western sanctions than in Ukraine," Gempel said.

According to the Crimean lawmaker, the policy of sanctions has showed its "uselessness."

Crimea's reunification with Russia was officially declared in March 2014, after almost 97 percent of those who voted in the regional referendum on the issue chose to reunited with Russia.

The reunification has not been recognized by the absolute majority of the international community, with Russia being subject to numerous sanctions.