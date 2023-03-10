Extension of Grain Deal for Indefinite Period Currently Not Discussed - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The extension of the grain deal for an indefinite period is not discussed at the moment, this is a separate initiative, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that Ukraine had been fulfilling all its obligations under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and would like the deal to be extended indefinitely.

The grain deal is expiring on March 18.

"These are different initiatives, now this is out of the question," the source said.

The source also reported about "cautious optimism" in the negotiations on the extension, noting that the talks continue in an active manner.