UrduPoint.com

Extension Of Grain Deal Unrelated To Resumption Of Russia's Participation - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Extension of Grain Deal Unrelated to Resumption of Russia's Participation - Moscow

The decision to extend Russia's participation in the "grain deal" after November 18 will be made regardless of the resumption of Moscow's participation in it, taking into account the implementation of all its parts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The decision to extend Russia's participation in the "grain deal" after November 18 will be made regardless of the resumption of Moscow's participation in it, taking into account the implementation of all its parts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"We are not returning (to the deal), we just suspended our participation, and now we have resumed it. As for the decision on the extension, this is a separate issue, which will be decided taking into account all the accompanying facts. The main one is so that the deal that was concluded with the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is implemented in full, its Ukrainian and Russian parts. Unfortunately, we see a big disproportion here. The Russian part is being implemented very badly. We will take this into account," he told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey November All

Recent Stories

UN Coordinator discusses flood relief activities w ..

UN Coordinator discusses flood relief activities with Taimur Jhagra

1 minute ago
 Migrant death toll rises to 14 in Greece shipwreck ..

Migrant death toll rises to 14 in Greece shipwrecks: coastguard

1 minute ago
 President approves transfer of Rs. 265 million to ..

President approves transfer of Rs. 265 million to GB Govt

1 minute ago
 Women's role imperative in country's development: ..

Women's role imperative in country's development: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting r ..

Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting regional peace: AJK President.

12 minutes ago
 Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within ..

Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within Normal Range in Europe During ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.