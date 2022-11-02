The decision to extend Russia's participation in the "grain deal" after November 18 will be made regardless of the resumption of Moscow's participation in it, taking into account the implementation of all its parts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The decision to extend Russia's participation in the "grain deal" after November 18 will be made regardless of the resumption of Moscow's participation in it, taking into account the implementation of all its parts, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

"We are not returning (to the deal), we just suspended our participation, and now we have resumed it. As for the decision on the extension, this is a separate issue, which will be decided taking into account all the accompanying facts. The main one is so that the deal that was concluded with the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is implemented in full, its Ukrainian and Russian parts. Unfortunately, we see a big disproportion here. The Russian part is being implemented very badly. We will take this into account," he told reporters.