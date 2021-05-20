UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of IAEA Checks In Iran Will Help JCPOA Talks In Vienna Succeed - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Extension of IAEA Checks in Iran Will Help JCPOA Talks in Vienna Succeed - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The extension of the technical agreement on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections in Iran will contribute to the success of negotiations on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at restoring the agreement and returning the United States to its participants, ended in Vienna. According to Ulyanov, the issue of extending IAEA inspections in Iran was actively discussed at the meeting on Wednesday, since at the moment it is the most relevant.

According to the IAEA, the agreement expires at midnight this Saturday, according to Iranian estimates, it ends on May 23.

"Russia proceeds from the assumption that the technical extension of these agreements is necessary to maintain the previous working atmosphere in the negotiations. We called on our Iranian colleagues, when making a decision on this issue, to proceed from the fact that a positive decision will contribute to maintaining proper interaction between the agency and Tehran and to completion of negotiations in Vienna," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Head of Russia's SVR Suggests US Intelligence Coul ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Envoy Hopes 5th Round of Negotiations on J ..

3 minutes ago

PFFE , HR organizations staged protest against Isr ..

3 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Crafting Measure to Block $735Mln Sal ..

3 minutes ago

Ruud eyes French Open second week but 'rock star' ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium to Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.