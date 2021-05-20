Extension of IAEA Checks in Iran Will Help JCPOA Talks in Vienna Succeed - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The extension of the technical agreement on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections in Iran will contribute to the success of negotiations on the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, aimed at restoring the agreement and returning the United States to its participants, ended in Vienna. According to Ulyanov, the issue of extending IAEA inspections in Iran was actively discussed at the meeting on Wednesday, since at the moment it is the most relevant.

According to the IAEA, the agreement expires at midnight this Saturday, according to Iranian estimates, it ends on May 23.

"Russia proceeds from the assumption that the technical extension of these agreements is necessary to maintain the previous working atmosphere in the negotiations. We called on our Iranian colleagues, when making a decision on this issue, to proceed from the fact that a positive decision will contribute to maintaining proper interaction between the agency and Tehran and to completion of negotiations in Vienna," the diplomat said.