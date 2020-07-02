UrduPoint.com
Extension Of Iran's Arms Embargo 'Counterproductive' For JCPOA - Russian Foreign Ministry

Thu 02nd July 2020

The US aspirations to extend the arms embargo against Tehran is not conducive to preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

In late June, the United States put forward a resolution to extend the UNSC arms embargo against Tehran despite the JCPOA provisions. According to Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, the US will push the United Nations Security Council vote on it as soon as mid-July.

"We consider raising the issue of introducing some kind of additional restrictions not only unjustified but also counterproductive in terms of the prospects of preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on settling [the issues] surrounding Iran's nuclear program," Zakharova said at a media briefing.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran. The current UN embargo, negotiated as part of the 2015 deal, expires in October.

