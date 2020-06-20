Extension of New START to Be Among Key Topics of Russia-US Talks in Vienna - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is going to be one of the main topics at the upcoming Russian-US intergovernmental talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russian Ambassador to the United States said on Friday.

The talks are scheduled to take place on June 22 between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

"New START's future is going to be one of the key issues to be discussed at the upcoming consultations in Vienna," Antonov said in an online interview.

According to the ambassador, Russia's aim to is learn more about the US's plans with regard to New START, the last major bilateral arms control treaty due to expire next year unless extended.

"The attention is going to be focused on arms control and may be even broader strategic stability," Antonov said.

The diplomat said preparations for the meeting in Austria were all but done.

"I would like to confirm that the preparations in Vienna are practically complete. We are thankful to our Austrian colleagues for hospitality. All conditions have been put in place for a productive talk," Antonov said.