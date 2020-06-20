UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of New START To Be Among Key Topics Of Russia-US Talks In Vienna - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Extension of New START to Be Among Key Topics of Russia-US Talks in Vienna - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is going to be one of the main topics at the upcoming Russian-US intergovernmental talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Russian Ambassador to the United States said on Friday.

The talks are scheduled to take place on June 22 between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

"New START's future is going to be one of the key issues to be discussed at the upcoming consultations in Vienna," Antonov said in an online interview.

According to the ambassador, Russia's aim to is learn more about the US's plans with regard to New START, the last major bilateral arms control treaty due to expire next year unless extended.

"The attention is going to be focused on arms control and may be even broader strategic stability," Antonov said.

The diplomat said preparations for the meeting in Austria were all but done.

"I would like to confirm that the preparations in Vienna are practically complete. We are thankful to our Austrian colleagues for hospitality. All conditions have been put in place for a productive talk," Antonov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Austria United States May June All

Recent Stories

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

16 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

30 minutes ago

Great Mosque of al-Nuri, The Church of Our Lady of ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes IAEA&#039;s adoption of draft resolut ..

2 hours ago

Pope thanks medics in first group audience since l ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Minister's message on father's day

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.