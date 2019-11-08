UrduPoint.com
Extension Of New START Treaty Especially Important After INF Collapse - Berlin

Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

LEIPZIG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Berlin believes that it's particularly important to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference following his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Leipzig, Maas said that "an important element of European security disappeared" after the termination of the INF Treaty.

"This is even more important today that the New START Treaty be extended. We share the US view that the issue of arms control and disarmament should have an international dimension.

Among other things, of course, it should be discussed with China to take into account global realities," Maas said.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. It stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and Washington has so far not announced plans to extend it.

