Extension Of New START Treaty With Russia In US Interests - Pentagon Chief Nominee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Extension of New START Treaty With Russia in US Interests - Pentagon Chief Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia is in the national security interest of the United States, Pentagon chief nominee Lloyd Austin said in written testimony to lawmakers' questions.

The New START treaty, the last remaining US-Russian arms control pact, expires on February 5.

"Yes, I do and so does President-elect [Joe] Biden," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee when asked if extending the New START Treaty is in US national security interests. "Nuclear arms control is in the US national security interest."

More Stories From World

