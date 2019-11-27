Extension of New START Treaty Would Meet Interests of Germany, Europe - Berlin

(@imziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) An extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is in interests of both Germany and Europe as a whole, State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse said on Tuesday.

"We should keep what has left [in the arms control sphere] ” New START, I mean. We have not given up hopes for the extension of New START, because it puts restrictions on the two still largest strategic arsenals ” 90 percent of the world nuclear arsenal ” Russia and the United States," Leendertse said at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, adding that "Germany and Europe's clear interest is in the extension of the treaty.

"

According to Leendertse, it is necessary to work on both traditional challenges of the strategic security and develop new technologies.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the pact stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

US officials have expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement with Russia that could include China.