UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of New START Treaty Would Meet Interests Of Germany, Europe - Berlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Extension of New START Treaty Would Meet Interests of Germany, Europe - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) An extension of the Russian-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is in interests of both Germany and Europe as a whole, State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse said on Tuesday.

"We should keep what has left [in the arms control sphere] ” New START, I mean. We have not given up hopes for the extension of New START, because it puts restrictions on the two still largest strategic arsenals ” 90 percent of the world nuclear arsenalRussia and the United States," Leendertse said at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, adding that "Germany and Europe's clear interest is in the extension of the treaty.

"

According to Leendertse, it is necessary to work on both traditional challenges of the strategic security and develop new technologies.

New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. Signed in 2010, the pact stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers must be cut by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

US officials have expressed interest in negotiating a new arms control agreement with Russia that could include China.

Related Topics

World Foreign Office Russia Europe China Nuclear German Germany Berlin United States Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

47 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

39 minutes ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

39 minutes ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

41 minutes ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

41 minutes ago

Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Reg ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.