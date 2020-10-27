The likelihood of reaching an agreement with the United States on extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is questionable, since Washington is not ready to compromise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The likelihood of reaching an agreement with the United States on extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is questionable, since Washington is not ready to compromise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We said and continue to say that any agreement in this area is possible only as a balance of interests, as a certain compromise, for which we are ready. But we do not see any readiness for a compromise from the US side," Ryabkov said.

"Accordingly, we conclude that the attainability of one or another basic agreement in the current segment is, to put it mildly, questionable," the diplomat emphasized.