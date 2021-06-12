Extension of Non-Working Days Over COVID-19 Rise Only Limited to Moscow - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government is not yet planning to follow Moscow's suit in designting June 15-19 as non-working days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the national holidays from June 12-14 will be extended in the capital until June 19 as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides, several other preventive measures, including temporary closures of cafes, restaurants, bars, and clubs for the nighttime, as well as restrictions of activities in entertainment facilities and parks, have been introduced.

"At the federal level, there are currently no decisions," Peskov said when asked whether the federal government considered applying the same measures at the national level.