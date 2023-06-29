MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The decision to extend the term of office of Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General for another year will be formalized next week, Politico reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The decision on the extension of Stoltenberg's term of office is "a done deal," a US official was quoted as saying by the news agency on condition of anonymity.

Another Western senior diplomat told Politico that this decision "will be formalized next week."