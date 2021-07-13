External Forces Switch to 'Individual Terror' Against Belorussians - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) External forces switched to "individual terror" against Belorussians who support the government after failed "color revolution," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"And the most important thing, in general, Vladimir Vladimirovich ...

We all the time, and before discussed with you what will be the next move in Belarus in this so-called color revolution or rebellion ... They switched to individual terror ... I have informed you on some issues, and every day there is a new development. Individual terror against those people who spoke frankly, against those people who stood up for the state and statehood. Now they have already switched to lawmakers," Lukashenko said.

A part of the meeting was broadcast on the Vesti.ru website.