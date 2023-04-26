MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The main goal of a new decree on the external management of foreign assets is to create a compensation fund in response to the expropriation of Russian property abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized. German energy company Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"The main goal of the decree is to set up a compensation fund for the possible use of mirror measures in response to the illegal expropriation of Russian assets abroad," Peskov told reporters.

The document also aims at ensuring the stable operation of companies important for the economy and eliminating risks, the official added.

Later on Wednesday, Uniper said it was studying the situation around its Russian unit Unipro in connection with its transfer to the management of Rosimushchestvo. Fortum stated however that it had not yet received any official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the situation with the new decree.