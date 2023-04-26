UrduPoint.com

External Management To Set Up Compensation Fund In Response To West's Actions - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

External Management to Set Up Compensation Fund in Response to West's Actions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The main goal of a new decree on the external management of foreign assets is to create a compensation fund in response to the expropriation of Russian property abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized. German energy company Uniper's shares in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"The main goal of the decree is to set up a compensation fund for the possible use of mirror measures in response to the illegal expropriation of Russian assets abroad," Peskov told reporters.

The document also aims at ensuring the stable operation of companies important for the economy and eliminating risks, the official added.

Later on Wednesday, Uniper said it was studying the situation around its Russian unit Unipro in connection with its transfer to the management of Rosimushchestvo. Fortum stated however that it had not yet received any official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the situation with the new decree.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

1 minute ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

1 minute ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

1 minute ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

14 minutes ago
 600 chess players from all around the world to gat ..

600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festiva ..

16 minutes ago
 Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors ..

Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors of dialogue with PTI

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.