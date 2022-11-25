UrduPoint.com

External Power Restored To Three Ukraine's NPPs - IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:00 PM

External Power Restored to Three Ukraine's NPPs - IAEA

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and Chernobyl have been reconnected to external power supply, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and Chernobyl have been reconnected to external power supply, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday.

"The IAEA team of experts present at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) reported already yesterday that the facility's external power connection had been re-established, a day after it was disconnected... Ukraine today also confirmed to the IAEA that the three other nuclear power plants - Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy - had been re-connected to the grid and were operating to generate electricity for the country's needs.

Power had also been restored to the Chornobyl site," the statement said.

On Thursday, the IAEA said that power units of the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnitsky nuclear power plants have been connected to diesel generators for back-up electricity due to a power outage. Later in the day, the agency announced that external power supply has been restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

