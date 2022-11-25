UrduPoint.com

External Power Restored To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - IAEA Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) External power supply has been restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

"External power has been restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) a day after it lost access to off-site electricity in the latest incident highlighting continued threats to nuclear safety and security during the current armed conflict in the country," Grossi said.

The IAEA head added that on Wednesday another three Ukraine's operational nuclear power plants also experienced a power outage because of a disconnection from the grid.

"Director General Grossi noted that Ukraine's nuclear industry yesterday had experienced the most extensive loss of off-site power since the conflict began nine months ago, saying this further underlined the need for stepped-up action to protect the plants and prevent the danger of a serious nuclear accident," the IAEA statement read.

