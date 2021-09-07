UrduPoint.com

Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Brought To Life In Colour Footage

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:18 PM

Extinct Tasmanian tiger brought to life in colour footage

Century-old footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger in captivity has been brought to life by colourisation, offering a tantalising glimpse of the now-extinct creature

Sydney, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Century-old footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger in captivity has been brought to life by colourisation, offering a tantalising glimpse of the now-extinct creature.

The wolf-like thylacine, known as the Tasmanian tiger because of its striped coat, roamed in Australia and on the island of New Guinea before dying out about 85 years ago.

Fewer than a dozen snippets of footage -- totalling about three minutes of silent, black-and-white film -- are known to have survived of the elusive beast.

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia said the longest of these rare clips, an 80-second film of the last known Tasmanian tiger, called Benjamin, has now been colourised.

The government agency handed the footage to Paris-based Samuel Francois-Steininger, of Composite Films, who completed the painstaking colourisation process over 200 hours.

The footage was "stunning" for its age but "very challenging to colourise because, apart from the animal, there were few elements in the frame", Francois-Steininger said in a post on the archive's website.

"And because of the resolution and quality of the picture, there were a lot of details -- the fur was dense and a lot of hair had to be detailed and animated," he added.

The clip shows the carnivorous marsupial pacing around a small enclosure, lying down, sniffing and scratching -- its sandy brown coat punctuated by thick dark stripes.

It was released Tuesday to mark National Threatened Species Day in Australia, which is held each year on September 7 to commemorate Benjamin's death on the same date in 1936.

The footage was shot by David Fleay in December 1933 at the city of Hobart's now-defunct Beaumaris Zoo, where the naturalist was reportedly bitten on the buttocks while filming.

Related Topics

Resolution Film And Movies Australia Threatened Hobart David Same Guinea September December Post From Government

Recent Stories

MoST focuses on developing energy efficient electr ..

MoST focuses on developing energy efficient electricity appliances to reduce ele ..

26 seconds ago
 Over 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 2.11 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

28 seconds ago
 Thailand's new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest since ..

Thailand's new COVID-19 cases drop to lowest since July

30 seconds ago
 Putin Believes Upcoming Parliamentary Vote Should ..

Putin Believes Upcoming Parliamentary Vote Should Comply With Letter, Spirit of ..

31 seconds ago
 Youth killed over minor dispute

Youth killed over minor dispute

37 seconds ago
 Traditional Kyrgyz horse game lives on in eastern ..

Traditional Kyrgyz horse game lives on in eastern Turkey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.