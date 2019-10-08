UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extinction Rebellion Activists Glue Themselves To Government Buildings In London

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:02 PM

Extinction Rebellion Activists Glue Themselves to Government Buildings in London

Extinction Rebellion activists in the UK capital glued themselves to the Department for Transport building as well as lobby of the Home Office on Tuesday, with similar actions planned for other governmental buildings amid hundreds of protesters facing arrest

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Extinction Rebellion activists in the UK capital glued themselves to the Department for Transport building as well as lobby of the Home Office on Tuesday, with similar actions planned for other governmental buildings amid hundreds of protesters facing arrest.

In an explanation as to why he had glued himself to the building, a protester from Nottingham said that the department was one of the "more complicit" in environmental issues, as shown on a video posted to the movement's Bristol Twitter page.

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on Monday in an effort to push governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis. Activists have so far blocked streets and bridges in major cities of the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany and others.

Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.

The movement is calling on governments to forgo the use of carbon fuel and shale gas extraction, rescue bees, and declare a climate and ecological emergency. Its slogans appeal to schoolchildren and students, and the group's activists are mostly youngsters and supporters of leftist groups.

The first two-week "international rebellion" was held in April, during which more than 1.100 participants were arrested. The group leaders expect October's protests to be five times bigger and involve more than 30,000 people. Extinction Rebellion plans to occupy 12 sites in London and expand its action to 23 cities around the world.

Related Topics

UK World Police Canada Twitter Germany London Amsterdam Madrid Bristol Nottingham Spain Italy United Kingdom April October Gas From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 minutes ago

Zain and Ahsan hit centuries, Sajid and Suleman ta ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Casa Arabe in Madrid

20 minutes ago

US fighter jet crashes in Germany

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad tasks DHO to reduce refusal ..

2 minutes ago

COPHC gets 23-year tax exemption: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.