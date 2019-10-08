Extinction Rebellion Activists Glue Themselves to Government Buildings in London

Extinction Rebellion activists in the UK capital glued themselves to the Department for Transport building as well as lobby of the Home Office on Tuesday, with similar actions planned for other governmental buildings amid hundreds of protesters facing arrest

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Extinction Rebellion activists in the UK capital glued themselves to the Department for Transport building as well as lobby of the Home Office on Tuesday, with similar actions planned for other governmental buildings amid hundreds of protesters facing arrest.

In an explanation as to why he had glued himself to the building, a protester from Nottingham said that the department was one of the "more complicit" in environmental issues, as shown on a video posted to the movement's Bristol Twitter page.

Extinction Rebellion started a two-week "international rebellion" on Monday in an effort to push governments around the world to take action on the climate crisis. Activists have so far blocked streets and bridges in major cities of the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany and others.

Police in London, Amsterdam, Madrid and other major cities have already made numerous arrests.

The movement is calling on governments to forgo the use of carbon fuel and shale gas extraction, rescue bees, and declare a climate and ecological emergency. Its slogans appeal to schoolchildren and students, and the group's activists are mostly youngsters and supporters of leftist groups.

The first two-week "international rebellion" was held in April, during which more than 1.100 participants were arrested. The group leaders expect October's protests to be five times bigger and involve more than 30,000 people. Extinction Rebellion plans to occupy 12 sites in London and expand its action to 23 cities around the world.