Extinction Rebellion Activists Launch Series of Large-Scale Protests in London

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement began a series of large-scale protests in London, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

The protesters have gathered in London's Hyde Park, from where they intend to start a procession through the city. Protesters with banners, drums and loudspeakers demand an immediate halt to all new investment in fossil fuels. Health workers have also been seen protesting about the harm that mining causes to public health.

Police are on duty.

According to the UK's Extinction Rebellion website, protests are also scheduled for April 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17.

In April, the Extinction Rebellion joined forces with other movements to block oil facilities across the UK in an effort to draw attention to the environmental damage and corruption that fuel extraction causes. More than 200 people have been arrested across the UK for obstructing businesses, according to the police.