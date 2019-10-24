Extinction Rebellion Activists Seek to Reverse Blanket Ban on London Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) A London court on Thursday heard a challenge filed by Extinction Rebellion climate change activists against a police blanket ban on protests in the UK capital.

"If the Court finds in our favour, it will re-establish the right to peaceful protest and render unlawful hundreds of arrests made under the ban," the pro-climate campaign tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police banned assemblies of two or more people in public places starting on October 14 under section 14 of Public Order Act 1986.

Activists argued that the police acted unlawfully. They are challenging the ban, as well as pre-emptive arrests, stop searches and seizures of equipment as part of the police crackdown.

Environmental activists converged on London in early October in a bid to shut the city center down for two weeks. The police service said the protester's actions were an enormous strain on its resources and had cost London $27 million.