Extinction Rebellion Climate Activist Glues Himself To Liberal Democrat Bus In London

Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Extinction Rebellion Climate Activist Glues Himself to Liberal Democrat Bus in London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) An Extinction Rebellion protester dressed as a bee has glued himself to the Liberal Democrats campaign bus in London on Wednesday, as climate activists protested across the United Kingdom, targeting political parties ahead of next week's general election, the organization wrote on Twitter.

"Today we are buzzing around campaign buses demanding that the climate and #ecologicalemergency is made the top agenda this election. 6 activists dressed as bees are on the Lib Dem bus, one of them glued on," Extinction Rebellion wrote on Twitter.

In a video posted on the organization's official Twitter page, activists pressed the Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on her climate policy, arguing that they did not believe politicians' "empty promises."

In response, Swinson claimed that she had previously attended an Extinction Rebellion demonstration and that the Liberal Democrats, should they take office after the upcoming December 12 election, would treble the amount of electricity produced from renewable sources.

Activists also grilled the Liberal Democrat leader on whether she would sign the organization's Three Demands Bill, which insists that the government declare a climate and ecological emergency, commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2025, and create a citizens' assembly on climate and ecological justice.

Extinction Rebellion activists also staged protests in Madrid on Tuesday amid the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference. The organization was responsible for massive protests in early October in London which aimed to shut down the city center for two weeks. Police officials estimated that protesters' actions had cost London $27 million, as nearly 8,000 officers were required to monitor the activists.

