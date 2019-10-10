Extinction Rebellion Climate Activists Begin 3-Day Sit-In at London City Airport

Activists concerned about the impact of flying on environment began a three-day sit-in on Thursday morning at the entrance to the London City Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Activists concerned about the impact of flying on environment began a three-day sit-in on Thursday morning at the entrance to the London City Airport.

"Extinction Rebellion has blocked way in to London City Airport," the environmental pressure group's London unit said on Twitter.

The activists wanted to stage a "Hong Kong style" occupation of the terminal that would have involved "lying, sitting or gluing-on" in front of the arrivals and departure gates, their statement read.

But even before the protest began police were asking those coming to the airport to show boarding passes, media reported.

Protesters were met with a police cordon as they arrived at the airport on the DLR light railroad and instead occupied the rail station and the entrance to the airport.

The demonstrators oppose the UK government's plans to expand the airport, arguing that commercial air travel � the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions � benefits the rich and punishes the poor.