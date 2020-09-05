Extinction Rebellion Climate Activists Disrupt UK Newspapers Distribution

The distribution of several newspapers and tabloids was disrupted on Saturday in the United Kingdom after Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blocked two printing sites owned by the Rupert Murdoch's News Corp from Friday evening, in protest over their climate change coverage

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The distribution of several newspapers and tabloids was disrupted on Saturday in the United Kingdom after Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists blocked two printing sites owned by the Rupert Murdoch's News Corp from Friday evening, in protest over their climate change coverage.

"Check this out. No Times today, and no Sun: no Murdoch trash. No Telegraph either; we blockaded them too, for their continuing lies & distortions on climate (and Covid). We are #extinctionrebellion. For one day, let's #freethetruth. And get the oligarchs to get it: #tellthetruth!," XR spokesperson Rupert Read wrote on Twitter, where he posted a photograph of a newsagent's shelve with none of those diaries on display.

The blockade of the printing plants in northwest England also delayed the distribution of The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the London Evening Standard.

More than 100 activists chained among themselves and used vehicles and bamboo structures to block roads outside the sites and stop distribution trucks from doing their deliveries.

"Last night's action has brought us one day with far less misinformation, division and hate. For one night ordinary people - terrified by the climate and ecological emergency that so much of our media is failing to report sufficiently - made these powerful and undemocratic corporations feel the vulnerability ordinary people live with everyday," XR said in a press release.

The UK environmental movement said that the papers targeted "are not reflecting the scale and urgency of what is happening to our planet."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the minister of Home Affairs, Priti Patel, hit out at the protest calling it unacceptable.

"A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change. It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public's access to news in this way," Johnson said on Twitter.

Patel also took to the social media platform and said: "This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion. This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable."

XR, which had been out of the streets for the last six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on Tuesday its demonstrations against the government's lack of action to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of activists have been arrested so far for breaching the conditions imposed by the police and the coronavirus restrictions.