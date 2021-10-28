Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) broke into an oil refinery run by ExxonMobil in Hampshire to protest the UK government's decision to allow the US multinational to expand its production capacity, the environmental group said on Thursday

"We have shut down @exxonmobil. The refinery at Fawley is already the UK's largest, producing 270,000 barrels a day crude oil. But despite the warnings, the #ParisAgreement, #COP26... the UK is letting #Exxon expand to increase by 40%," XR announced on Twitter.

Images posted on social media show that the group used the same pink boat with the words 'act now' they have used in previous protests in London to blockade the main entrance to the refinery.

Other protesters cut through the site's electric fence and climbed two 15-meter-high oil storage tanks and unveiled a banner saying 'No future on fossil fuels.'

The protest took place in the run-up to the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, beginning on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow, where world leaders are expected to make meaningful commitments on achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5�C.