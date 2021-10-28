UrduPoint.com

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery In UK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:23 PM

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) broke into an oil refinery run by ExxonMobil in Hampshire to protest the UK government's decision to allow the US multinational to expand its production capacity, the environmental group said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) broke into an oil refinery run by ExxonMobil in Hampshire to protest the UK government's decision to allow the US multinational to expand its production capacity, the environmental group said on Thursday.

"We have shut down @exxonmobil. The refinery at Fawley is already the UK's largest, producing 270,000 barrels a day crude oil. But despite the warnings, the #ParisAgreement, #COP26... the UK is letting #Exxon expand to increase by 40%," XR announced on Twitter.

Images posted on social media show that the group used the same pink boat with the words 'act now' they have used in previous protests in London to blockade the main entrance to the refinery.

Other protesters cut through the site's electric fence and climbed two 15-meter-high oil storage tanks and unveiled a banner saying 'No future on fossil fuels.'

The protest took place in the run-up to the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, beginning on Sunday in the Scottish city of Glasgow, where world leaders are expected to make meaningful commitments on achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5�C.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Social Media Twitter Oil London Same Glasgow United Kingdom SITE Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ..

China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ministry

17 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower 28th Oct, 2021

17 minutes ago
 War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues l ..

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

19 minutes ago
 Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour ..

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

19 minutes ago
 PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints per ..

PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

19 minutes ago
 US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression' ..

US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression', says Beijing

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.