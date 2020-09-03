Extinction Rebellion Prepared to Work With Authorities on Climate Change - Spokesman

The Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental movement is prepared to work with the UK authorities, as shown in the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill introduced in the House of Commons, spokesman Rupert Read told Sputnik on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Extinction Rebellion (XR) environmental movement is prepared to work with the UK authorities, as shown in the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill introduced in the House of Commons, spokesman Rupert Read told Sputnik on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas and another 11 legislators from various political parties, except the ruling Conservative Party.

"It [the bill] shows clearly how we are prepared to work within the system: if only the system is prepared to work with us," Read said.

The spokesman explained that the proposed legislation, written by scientists, lawyers and activists, embodied the movement's three demands to the UK authorities � tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce gas emissions to net zero by 2025, and create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens' Assembly on Climate and Ecological Justice.

According to Read, the bill differed from the government's current stance on climate change "because the Citizens' Assembly would have the power to make big changes."

He also noted that the proposal to reach net zero carbon emissions and biodiversity-loss-zero by 2025 is far sooner than the government's target of the year 2050.

The climate activist said, however, there was no expectation that the current parliament would pass the bill, which will have its second reading in due course but urged people to put pressure on their lawmakers for its passage.

"We have no expectation that parliament will pass the bill. But they could! We call on all citizens to call on their MPs [members of parliament] to make the bill law! And so to empower citizens to change the system so that we have a future", the XR spokesman stressed.

The UK-based environmental movement, which had been out of the streets for the last six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, resumed on Tuesday its demonstrations against the government's lack of action to tackle climate change.

On Thursday, some of the "rebels" gathered in Parliament Square and blocked at least two entrances to the UK Parliament building in central London by gluing themselves to the ground, the LBC news radio station reported.

The London Metropolitan Police, which has authorized XR to demonstrate only within the boundaries of Parliament Square from 08:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT) to 07:00 p.m., has arrested over 150 people during the first two days of protests for breaching the conditions imposed.