Extinction Rebellion Protests Cost London $27Mln In October - Police Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Tuesday that pro-climate Extinction Rebellion protests put a strain on London's police force, costing 21 million pounds ($27 million) in October

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Tuesday that pro-climate Extinction Rebellion protests put a strain on London's police force, costing 21 million Pounds ($27 million) in October.

Protesters staged non-violent sit-ins across London this month, targeting public transport, government offices and businesses.

Reinforcements were brought in from around the country, Dick said, with nearly 8,000 officers dealing with protesters. Some of them worked 12 hours a day.

This meant that resources for addressing other crimes in the UK capital were spread too thin, holding up investigations and extending response times.

The London police chief said demonstrations staged by climate activists in spring cost an additional 37 million pounds. Scotland Yard will ask the Home Office to foot the bill.

