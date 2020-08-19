Extinction Rebellion to Resume Climate Protests in UK in September - Spokesperson

Extinction Rebellion (XR) expects to resume peaceful protests in front of the UK parliament in early September that were brought to a halt because of the COVID-19 lockdown, a spokesperson for the environmental group confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Extinction Rebellion (XR) expects to resume peaceful protests in front of the UK parliament in early September that were brought to a halt because of the COVID-19 lockdown, a spokesperson for the environmental group confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are currently gearing up for our September Rebellion. From 1 September, we will peacefully blockade the UK Parliament in London until they act on the climate and ecological emergency, passing our 3 demands into law", Rupert Reed told Sputnik.

Although admitting that the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the movement's struggle for raising awareness for climate change, Reed said the crisis has changed the group's sense of what is humanly and practically possible on a local, national and international scale.

"The pandemic has brought us a historic moment of reset - the potential for resilient strength and transformative adaptation which makes our September Rebellion, our last chance, all the more imperative," he added.

According to Reed, the current situation has suddenly scaled up, "in a manner more powerful than we could have imagined", the vulnerabilities, the supply-chain issues, the very sense of disaster and experience unity that XR and others organizations and individuals have been seeking to evoke through protests and active resistance against a failed system.

Asked about the UK government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the delay in stopping flights from Italy and China and quarantining those suspected of being infected and the failure in ordering ventilators and personal protective equipment for carers and implementing a mass program of testing had devastating consequences.

"It is up to us to take control of a situation in which the UK Government is rudderless and the pandemic has demonstrated to us that we have the power to make this possible. It was us that forced the government to lock down even when they didn't want to; now it is up to us to prepare the UK for inevitable escalating climate damage", the activist warned.

Founded in 2018 in the UK, Extinction Rebellion describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency.

Last year's protests saw parts of central London and other UK main cities brought to a standstill with widespread demonstrations.

XR demands the government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, act to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and allow the creation of Citizens' Assembly to make decision on climate and ecological justice.