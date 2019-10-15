UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extinction Rebellion Vow To Fight On Despite Protest Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:01 PM

Extinction Rebellion vow to fight on despite protest ban

Activists from the environmental pressure group Extinction Rebellion defiantly vowed to continue their planned two-week campaign of demonstrations in central London on Tuesday, despite a police ban

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Activists from the environmental pressure group Extinction Rebellion defiantly vowed to continue their planned two-week campaign of demonstrations in central London on Tuesday, despite a police ban.

The group announced it would press ahead with a protest at the Department of Transport, calling for it to "stop funding destructive projects immediately... and explain their plan to meet net zero emissions".

Gail Bradbrook, one of the group's co-founders, glued herself to the building, it said, adding on Twitter: "Normal #ExtinctionRebellion activities have been resumed." The move comes after police on Monday evening outlawed activists from assembling in a designated site in Trafalgar Square after a week of disruption.

Extinction Rebellion, which is protesting what it says is government inaction over climate change, said it would leave the site but keep up its action.

It vowed to hold a "massive food sharing feast" and block the road outside Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, to "highlight food security" from 11 am (1000 GMT) Tuesday.

"Extinction Rebellion will let the Trafalgar Square site go tonight," it said in a statement. "The International Rebellion continues.

"The climate and ecological emergency isn't going away and we remain resolute in facing it." The Metropolitan Police had earlier notified protesters that they would be arrested if they remained in Trafalgar Square.

Nearly 1,500 Extinction Rebellion activists have been detained since the group began its latest demonstrations on October 7.

"Any assembly linked to the Extinction Rebellion 'Autumn Uprising' must now cease their protest(s) within London," police said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor added: "Officers have begun the process of clearing Trafalgar Square and getting things back to normal.

"The policing operation continues, and we will continue to take action against anyone engaged in unlawful protests at locations targeted by Extinction Rebellion." British media reported a number of arrests took place after some protesters refused to leave the site, gluing themselves to the ground.

Those detained included a Green Party member of the European Parliament, Ellie Chowns.

"We were given notice -- just a short time ago -- that this square is no longer allowable for peaceful protest... This is intolerable," she said on Twitter before being detained.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Police Parliament Twitter Road London Resolute SITE October Media From Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

3 minutes ago

Dengue cases dwindle in changing weather condition ..

2 minutes ago

Wirecard shares plunge on new Financial Times frau ..

2 minutes ago

World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Almost 600 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Oper ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Urges Ankara to Stop Offensive in Syria, R ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.