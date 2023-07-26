Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

Extinguishing the fire that broke out on the Fremantle Highway cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands last night may take several days or weeks, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Dutch coast guard

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Extinguishing the fire that broke out on the Fremantle Highway cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands last night may take several days or weeks, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Dutch coast guard.

Earlier in the day, the Dutch coast guard said it received notification about a fire on board the Fremantle Highway, a vessel with 23 crew members, around midnight (22:00 GMT on Tuesday). At the time, the ship was 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland.

One person was killed and 16 others injured as a result of the fire.

The fire has not been brought under control yet and extinguishing it may take several weeks, a coast guard spokesperson told the news outlet. Currently, the ship is only sprayed from the side, as pouring water from the top may affect the stability of the vessel, causing it to tilt and sink, according to the report.

Fremantle Highway was carrying almost 3,000 cars from Germany to Egypt. Emergency services believe the fire started in one of the 25 electric cars on board.