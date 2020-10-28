Extra Session Within Israel-Lebanon Sea Border Talks May Convene on Thursday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A supplementary meeting within the framework of the Israeli-Lebanese talks on the demarcation of a maritime border is likely to be held on Thursday, a Lebanese source told Sputnik, adding that Beirut intends to present maps to confirm its right on the disputed waters.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese state media reported that the second round of US-mediated indirect talks between the Israeli and Lebanese officials has kicked off at the base of the UN Interim Forces in the southern town of Naqoura under the auspices of the United Nations.

"There is a possibility that a supplementary session will be held tomorrow," the source said.

According to the source, the second round of talks is of a technical nature, and "the Lebanese side is supposed to present the maps, which prove its right on waters.

"The US side requested the delay of negotiations until today because of technical issues," the source added.

According to media, the two sides have previously agreed to hold the fresh round of negotiations on October 26.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles, which is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

The first round of talks took place on October 14.