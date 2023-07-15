Extradited Russian National Konoshchenok Booked in Brooklyn Detention Center - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Russian national and alleged FSB officer Vadim Konoshchenok has been booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, after he was extradited from Estonia on charges that he illegally provided US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector, an MDC official told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes," the MDC official said when asked whether Konoshchenok has been transferred to the facility.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, Konoshchenok has been assigned number 10554-506 in the system and his name is currently searchable in the database.

Earlier on Friday, the US Justice Department announced that Estonia had extradited Konoshchenok to the United States, where he will face charges for providing US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector in violation of the existing sanctions and export controls.