BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A group of around 100 protesters demanding that Hong Kong authorities completely withdraw the suspended controversial extradition bill blocked entrances to government buildings in the city on Monday for several hours, local media reported.

The protesters first blocked entrances to the local tax authority office, before heading to the nearby building of the Hong Kong Immigration Department and then turning back to the main government buildings, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

"We will let civil servants exit the building for lunch and urge them to leave work early. But we are blocking anybody from entering. People can pay their taxes another day or do it online," one of the protesters was quoted as saying by the outlet.

While the protesters were blocking entrances to the tax office, employees and visitors were forced to use a car park entrance to get into the building. But the demonstrators eventually blocked that entrance as well, the newspaper reported.

At the same time, the protesters did not block entrances to the Immigration Department office, but instead started marching up and down the stairs in the building, chanting "Shelve the bill, establish an independent inquiry" and "Withdraw, withdraw, withdraw," according to the newspaper.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering adopting the extradition bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

As a result of the protests, the city authorities have indefinitely suspended the bill. The protesters, however, demand its complete withdrawal. Apart from that, demonstrators also want the authorities to stop using the word "riot" in relation to the June 12 violent protests, call for all charges against detained protesters to be dropped and for police officers whom they accuse of excessive violence against the demonstrators to be held accountable.

Despite the fact that the authorities have so far failed to meet the demonstrators' demands, the rallies almost completely subsided over last weekend.