Extraordinary CSTO Summit on Kazakhstan to Begin at 7:00 GMT Monday - Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - An extraordinary online meeting of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Kazakhstan will begin at 13:00 Nur-Sultan time (07:00 GMT), the Kazakh presidential press secretary, Berik Uali, said on Monday.

"Today, at 13:00 Nur-Sultan time, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, convened at the initiative of the Kazakh side," the official wrote on Instagram.