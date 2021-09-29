- Home
Extraordinary G20 Summit On Afghanistan To Be Held On October 12 - Italian Prime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:04 PM
An extraordinary summit of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan will take place on October 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) An extraordinary summit of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan will take place on October 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
"An extraordinary G20 meeting will take place on October 12, this one on Afghanistan.
As for the (final) G20 summit, tomorrow I will be in Milan to speak at the youth meeting on climate, the UK Prime Minister will come there," Draghi said at a press conference following meetings of the Council of Ministers.