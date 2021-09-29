UrduPoint.com

Extraordinary G20 Summit On Afghanistan To Be Held On October 12 - Italian Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:04 PM

Extraordinary G20 Summit on Afghanistan to Be Held on October 12 - Italian Prime Minister

An extraordinary summit of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan will take place on October 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) An extraordinary summit of the G20 leaders on Afghanistan will take place on October 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

"An extraordinary G20 meeting will take place on October 12, this one on Afghanistan.

As for the (final) G20 summit, tomorrow I will be in Milan to speak at the youth meeting on climate, the UK Prime Minister will come there," Draghi said at a press conference following meetings of the Council of Ministers.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Milan United Kingdom October

Recent Stories

Gilani's indictment postponed till Oct 21, in graf ..

Gilani's indictment postponed till Oct 21, in graft reference

15 minutes ago
 Japan awards 'Spring Imperial Decoration' to Feroz ..

Japan awards 'Spring Imperial Decoration' to Feroz Shah

15 minutes ago
 Fire in Damascus Market Leaves Firefighter Dead, 2 ..

Fire in Damascus Market Leaves Firefighter Dead, 2 Civilians Injured - State Med ..

15 minutes ago
 WSSP teams create awareness on corona among school ..

WSSP teams create awareness on corona among schools' children

15 minutes ago
 President for promoting distant education, e-learn ..

President for promoting distant education, e-learning to facilitate students fro ..

21 minutes ago
 Islamabad police officials directed to listen issu ..

Islamabad police officials directed to listen issues of subordinates

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.