Extraordinary Measures to Keep US Govt. Open if Congress Fails to Raise Budget - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it is preparing "extraordinary measures" to keep the US government running if Congress does not raise or suspend the national debt limit by July.

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 suspended the debt limit through July 31 to accommodate the trillions of Dollars of deficit expected from the coronavirus pandemic, but if Congress does not ratify the action, "Treasury, as it has in the past, may take certain extraordinary measures to continue to finance the government on a temporary basis," the statement said.

In light of the uncertainty expected from substantial COVID-19-related receipts and outlays in the coming months, the Treasury Department said it was "very difficult" to predict how long the extraordinary measures might last.

"Treasury is evaluating a range of potential scenarios, including some in which extraordinary measures could be exhausted much more quickly than in prior debt limit episodes," the Treasury Department said.

The US budget deficit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was a record $1.7 trillion, compared with the $743 billion deficit for the comparable year-earlier period. In March alone, the deficit ballooned by $660 billion, the highest for a month in US history, as COVID-19 relief payments to Americans were distributed under the $1.9 trillion stimulus.

Separately, the Biden administration is planning a $2.3 trillion infrastructure development bill, which it plans to fund mostly through tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans.