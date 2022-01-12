UrduPoint.com

Extraordinary Meeting Of CSTO Council Of Defense Ministers To Be Held On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The extraordinary meeting of the council of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held on Thursday to discuss the ongoing peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik

"The heads of the defense departments of the CSTO member states will discuss the conduct of a peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan," Zainetdinov said.

