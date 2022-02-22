Extraordinary Meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission to Be Held on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission will be held on Tuesday, the alliance said in a statement.

"On Tuesday, 22 February 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will brief the media at NATO HQ, following an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission," the statement read.