Extraordinary Session of European Parliament on Ukrainian Situation to Be Held on March 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament on the Ukrainian situation will be held on March 1, the European Parliament said on Thursday.

"It was agreed to organise an extraordinary plenary debate on Tuesday 1 March 2022," the European Parliament said in a statement.

According to the statement, the European Parliament supports an unprecedented European and international response, including new and severe sanctions against Russia.