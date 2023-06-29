Open Menu

Extraordinary Session Of UNESCO General Conference Kicks Off On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Extraordinary Session of UNESCO General Conference Kicks Off on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The fifth extraordinary session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will take place at the organization's headquarters in Paris from June 29-30.

The main topic of discussion is expected to be the US's return to the organization as a member state and related financial matters.

The United States was a founding member of UNESCO, but withdrew its membership in 1984. It rejoined the organization in 2003 after an almost twenty-year absence to withdraw again in 2018. On June 12, 2023 the US sent a formal letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay requesting permission to rejoin.

