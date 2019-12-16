Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering media challenges in Muslim world

Countering modern and traditional media challenges, and exploring ways to develop modern media was the highlight of the first extraordinary meeting of OIC’s UNA (Union of News Agencies)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) Countering modern and traditional media challenges, and exploring ways to develop modern media was the highlight of the first extraordinary meeting of OIC’s UNA (Union of News Agencies).

The meeting took place on 12 December 2019 at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, and was opened by H.E. Mr Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Head of UNA Executive Council, in the presence of Mr Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein, Chairman of UNA General Assembly and President of the Saudi Press Agency.

The OIC Secretary General’s speech, delivered on his behalf by Dr Abdalla bin Mosa Al-Tayer, Director General of the Office of the Secretary General and Senior Adviser, highlighted that the Agency served, in its time, as a sincere attempt to counterbalance the flood of information.

However, with the introduction of new technologies, the Agency has been renamed Union of News Agencies of the OIC Member States (UNA), in light of today’s new requirements and demands.

In his statement, the Secretary General pointed out that roughly 4.5 billion people use the internet on their mobile phones, and around that same figure uses social media networks.

He explained that it is possible to reach 60% of the world population, if modern technology was put to use to that end.



Saudi Minister of Media, Mr. Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, warned in his speech of the professional challenges facing news agencies, noting that although news agencies in our countries are commonly perceived as the most trusted sources of information, there is still room for improving and modernizing information tools, especially in light of the tremendously diverse media outlets resulting from technological breakthroughs.

He stressed the importance of keeping up with the developments and upgrades in the media industry that require quick action by UNA, revisiting its laws and regulations and updating them to ensure they still serve their purpose today and are capable of embracing modern communication technologies and social media.

Similarly, Mr.

Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein called on the Islamic news agencies to support UNA, noting that this extraordinary meeting of UNA General Assembly is an opportunity to revitalize UNA’s role, enable it to address the media challenges in the Muslim world, and consolidate the efforts of news agencies in the Member States, consistent with joint Islamic action principles and instruments.