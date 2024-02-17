Open Menu

Extreme E Races For Electric SUVs 2024 Kick Off Today In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Extreme E races for electric SUVs 2024 kick off today in Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Organized by the Saudi Arabian Cycling Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport, the fourth annual "Extreme E" all-electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) off-road racing series will kick off Saturday in Jeddah with the participation of eight two-racer teams.

The first edition of this global competition was held in AlUla in 2021 and the 2022 and 2023 editions were held in NEOM.

On this occasion, the president of the Saudi automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Faisal, expressed happiness to host the mega event in the Kingdom for the fourth consecutive year, saying that organizing the international racing event in the Kingdom is the fruit of the ongoing support of the leadership and the follow-up of the Minister of Sport.

