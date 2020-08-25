Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 25 People Killed, Almost 12,800 Injured in One Week

Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Close to 12,800 people suffered health complications and 25 others died as a result of persisting extreme temperatures in Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

The plurality of people � 45.4 percent � were affected by the heat while at home, while 17 percent called ambulance while at work, the agency said.

Of nearly 12,800 such calls, almost 4,000 were made by the elderly, while 387 people are still in critical state.

Temperature in Tokyo and other parts of Japan is keeping up to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

This time of year always brings extreme temperatures to Japan, and authorities are used to keeping record of related casualties. Last year, the heat season left 126 people killed and more than 70,000 others hospitalized with heat-related health complications.