Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 6 People Killed, Near 3,500 Injured in One Week - Authorities

Six people died and almost 3,500 others suffered health complications linked to extreme temperatures that blanketed Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Six people died and almost 3,500 others suffered health complications linked to extreme temperatures that blanketed Japan over the past week, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

In the period from July 27 to August 2, the total number of people who called ambulance over heat-related health conditions reached 3,426, comparing to 15,479 in the same period last year.

The majority of people � 36.6 percent � were affected by the heat while at home, while 16.5 percent called ambulance while at work, the agency said.

The plurality of heat-related emergency calls, 304, was received in the second largest and third most populous Japanese city of Osaka.

This time of year always brings extreme temperatures to Japan and authorities are used to keeping record of related casualties. The peak of this year's heat is feared to be yet ahead.

