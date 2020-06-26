UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extreme Heat In Russian-Based Pole Of Cold Might Qualify For World Record - Agency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:46 PM

Extreme Heat in Russian-Based Pole of Cold Might Qualify for World Record - Agency

The 38-degree Celsius heat (100.4 Fahrenheit) in the Verkhoyansk town, located in Russia's Yakutia republic north of Arctic Circle and known as the world's so-called pole of cold, might join the ranks of the historic weather records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor of the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter) told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The 38-degree Celsius heat (100.4 Fahrenheit) in the Verkhoyansk town, located in Russia's Yakutia republic north of Arctic Circle and known as the world's so-called pole of cold, might join the ranks of the historic weather records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor of the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter) told Sputnik on Friday.

Last week, Yakut weather authorities told Sputnik that temperature in Verkhoyansk had hit 38 degrees Celsius on June 20 following a powerful anticyclone from the east. The extreme heat has been looked into by experts of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"Obviously all records get recorded, and for extreme events, something like the Guinness Book will be created. I say this half-jokingly. Imagine 35 degrees Celsius at the North Pole. The heat in Verkhoyansk might be included in the list of extreme weather records. The previous record was 31 degrees Celsius I believe, which is also incredibly much, but here we speak of an increase by six to seven degrees," Vilfand said.

The WMO is now considering including in its catalog of rare weather phenomena a separate rubric for the heat in the Arctic instances, according to the meteorologist.

The general practice to confirm a record for the WMO is to request verification from Hydrometcenter, then refer the findings to an international team of investigators who will compile, compare and analyze data from available first-hand sources.

Verkhoyansk normally has what is called an extreme very harsh dry continental climate, meaning very cold winter and hot summer. The town is considered one of the world's three poles of cold, or the coldest places on the planet, along with the Russian Antarctic station Vostok and the Oymyakon settlement, also in Russia's Yakutia The previous verified heat record in Verkhoyansk was reported on July 25, 1988.

Related Topics

Weather World Russia Vostok Oymyakon Verkhoyansk Circle June July All From

Recent Stories

Stoltenberg Says US Military Presence in Europe Im ..

13 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

15 seconds ago

Without freedom to touch, blind migrants disorient ..

16 seconds ago

Police arrested 13 outlaws, contraband recovered

18 seconds ago

PML- N leadership in state of confusion after suga ..

19 seconds ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of former JI Amir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.