Extreme Heat in Russian-Based Pole of Cold Might Qualify for World Record - Agency

The 38-degree Celsius heat (100.4 Fahrenheit) in the Verkhoyansk town, located in Russia's Yakutia republic north of Arctic Circle and known as the world's so-called pole of cold, might join the ranks of the historic weather records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor of the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter) told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The 38-degree Celsius heat (100.4 Fahrenheit) in the Verkhoyansk town, located in Russia's Yakutia republic north of Arctic Circle and known as the world's so-called pole of cold, might join the ranks of the historic weather records, Roman Vilfand, the scientific supervisor of the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center (Hydrometcenter) told Sputnik on Friday.

Last week, Yakut weather authorities told Sputnik that temperature in Verkhoyansk had hit 38 degrees Celsius on June 20 following a powerful anticyclone from the east. The extreme heat has been looked into by experts of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"Obviously all records get recorded, and for extreme events, something like the Guinness Book will be created. I say this half-jokingly. Imagine 35 degrees Celsius at the North Pole. The heat in Verkhoyansk might be included in the list of extreme weather records. The previous record was 31 degrees Celsius I believe, which is also incredibly much, but here we speak of an increase by six to seven degrees," Vilfand said.

The WMO is now considering including in its catalog of rare weather phenomena a separate rubric for the heat in the Arctic instances, according to the meteorologist.

The general practice to confirm a record for the WMO is to request verification from Hydrometcenter, then refer the findings to an international team of investigators who will compile, compare and analyze data from available first-hand sources.

Verkhoyansk normally has what is called an extreme very harsh dry continental climate, meaning very cold winter and hot summer. The town is considered one of the world's three poles of cold, or the coldest places on the planet, along with the Russian Antarctic station Vostok and the Oymyakon settlement, also in Russia's Yakutia The previous verified heat record in Verkhoyansk was reported on July 25, 1988.