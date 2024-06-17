Extreme heat prompts Saudi govt to suspend Rami rituals,

MINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Government on Monday suspended the Rami rituals till 4 p.m. in the final phase of Hajj 2024, urging the pilgrims to remain in their Mina tents due to scorching heat.

A government spokesperson, in a statement, noted that the steps was taken in view of the safety of the pilgrims.

Meanwhile a spokesperson of Pakistan;s Ministry of Religious Affairs regretted the some media outlets were reporting certain complaints regarding arrangements exaggerating the situation causing anxiety among Pakistani pilgrims and their families.

The spokesman reassured the pilgrims that the ministry was in constant contact with the Saudi authorities to ensure their well-being.

He noted that this year, more than 2.5 million Muslims, including 160,000 Pakistanis, had converged in Makkah for the Hajj and emerging of a few complaints regarding the arrangements for such a large number of pilgrims was an evidence of the operation's success.

"The arrangements for all five days of Mashair are looked after by the Saudi authorities. This year, some Makatib raised concerns, which were promptly addressed upon being brought to the attention of the Saudi authorities," he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain summoned an urgent meeting with ministry officers at the Pakistan Hajj Mission's Makkah office on Tuesday to investigate and address complaints related to the Mashair days, aiming to devise a plan of action to prevent such incidents in the future.