Open Menu

Extreme Heat-related Deaths In Europe Expected To Surge By 2100, Study Warns

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Extreme heat-related deaths in Europe expected to surge by 2100, study warns

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A new study has warned that deaths from extreme heat in Europe are projected to rise sharply in the coming decades, potentially adding 55,000 deaths annually by the year 2100 if significant action to combat climate change is not taken.

This increase would mark a 13.5% rise in temperature-related fatalities, a stark contrast to a predicted slowdown in cold-related deaths, showed the study published in The Lancet Public Health journal on Thursday.

Currently, temperature extremes in Europe cause approximately 407,500 deaths annually, with cold weather being the Primary culprit.

Between 1991 and 2020, an average of 364,000 deaths per year were attributed to cold, while heat accounted for 44,000 deaths.

Cold-related fatalities have historically been higher in eastern Europe, while southern Europe experiences more deaths from extreme heat.

However, this trend is expected to reverse as the planet continues to warm.

The study highlighted that southern Europe and regions with aging populations will be the most vulnerable to the increasing frequency of deadly heat waves.

Related Topics

Weather Europe 2020 From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From World