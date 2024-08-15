Extreme Heat Threat To Health Of 500m Children; UN Warns
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 08:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) One in five children or 466 million live in areas that experience at least double the number of extremely hot days every year compared with their grandparents generation, according to a UNICEF analysis released Wednesday.
"Extreme heat is increasing, disrupting childrenâ€™s health, well-being and daily routines," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
The study compared averages in the 1960s with the period 2020-2024, measuring the days which exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).
It presents a stark warning over the speed and scale at which such days are increasing for almost half a billion children worldwide - many without the infrastructure or services to endure it.
In examining country-level data, the analysis also found that in 16 countries, children now experience more than a month of additional extremely hot days compared with six decades ago.
In South Sudan, for example, children are living through a yearly average of 165 extremely hot days this decade, compared to 110 days in the 1960s, while in Paraguay it has jumped to 71 days from 36.
Globally, children in West and Central Africa face the highest exposure to extremely hot days and the most significant increases over time, according to the analysis. 123 million children or 39 percent of children in the region now experience an average of more than one third of the year or at least 95 days in temperatures above 35Â°C, reaching as many as 212 days in Mali, 202 days in Niger, 198 days in Senegal, and 195 days in Sudan.
In Latin America and the Caribbean, almost 48 million children live in areas that are experiencing twice the number of extremely hot days.
Heat stress within the body, caused by exposure to extreme heat, poses unique threats to the health of children.
Excess levels of heat stress contribute to child malnutrition, non-communicable diseases such as heat-related illnesses, and leave children more vulnerable to infectious diseases that spread in high temperatures, such as malaria and dengue.
Evidence also shows that neuro-development, mental health, and overall well-being are being impacted.
"Children are not little adults. Their bodies are far more vulnerable to extreme heat. Young bodies heat up faster, and cool down more slowly. Extreme heat is especially risky for babies due to their faster heart rate, so rising temperatures are even more alarming for children," Ms. Russell said.
The impact of climate-related hazards on child health is exacerbated by how such hazards affect food and water security, damage infrastructure, disrupt services for children, and drive displacement.
Pregnant women are also particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. Heat stress has been linked to pregnancy complications such as gestational chronic diseases and adverse birth outcomes including stillbirth, low birth weight, and preterm birth.
In the coming months, all countries committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change will submit new national climate plans which will set the course of climate action for a decade. They are a time bound opportunity to set out concrete plans to realize the goals of the Paris agreement.
The UNICEF is calling on leaders, governments and the private sector to seize this opportunity to deliver urgent and bold climate action which upholds the right of every child to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
"As governments are currently drafting their national climate action plans, they can do so with the ambition and knowledge that today's children and future generations will have to live in the world they leave behind," Ms. Russell added.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From World
-
Equities surge on strong US consumer data29 minutes ago
-
Paetongtarn Shinawatra: The new Thai PM with an old name39 minutes ago
-
New York mayor hit with new subpoenas in graft probe: US media49 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes 3.64% higher1 hour ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks start in Qatar as war toll tops 40,000 dead2 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry2 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region2 hours ago
-
Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking 'transition'2 hours ago
-
Thai lawmakers elect Shinawatra heiress as PM2 hours ago
-
Harris to unveil plan for US economy in major policy rollout2 hours ago
-
At Tower of London, survival of UK in hands of new Ravenmaster2 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot2 hours ago