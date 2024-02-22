Open Menu

Extreme Heat Triggers Alarming Bushfire Dangers Across Australia's Victoria

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria

With the highest temperature surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, the Australian state of Victoria saw alarming bushfire dangers on Thursday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) With the highest temperature surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, the Australian state of Victoria saw alarming bushfire dangers on Thursday.

A total fire ban has been declared for Mallee, Wimmera, South West, Northern Country, North Central and Central, as extreme fire dangers were forecast to threaten the regions.

Earlier in the day, an emergency warning was issued for some communities in the state's west, as a blaze in Bayindeen and surrounding areas were burning out of control.

Due to safety concerns, the Western Highway remains temporarily closed between Ararat and Ballarat, with train services also suspended between the two towns.

Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan noted that Thursday's conditions would not only make it difficult for firefighters to suppress new fires, but also be challenging for those firegrounds generated from last week's catastrophic fire day.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, a cold front is expected to soon move across Victoria, which would bring gusty winds, possible showers, thunder and dry lightning.

"Temperatures may drop by up to 15 degrees Celsius," the weather bureau noted.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Victoria Ararat Ballarat May From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

7 minutes ago
 China improves procuratorial handling of public co ..

China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir ..

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of ..

1 second ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitt ..

Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high

2 seconds ago
 Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan Nationa ..

Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash

5 seconds ago
 Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

11 minutes ago
China sees booming consumption during Spring Festi ..

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

11 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

11 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

12 minutes ago
 PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World