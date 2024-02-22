With the highest temperature surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, the Australian state of Victoria saw alarming bushfire dangers on Thursday

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) With the highest temperature surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, the Australian state of Victoria saw alarming bushfire dangers on Thursday.

A total fire ban has been declared for Mallee, Wimmera, South West, Northern Country, North Central and Central, as extreme fire dangers were forecast to threaten the regions.

Earlier in the day, an emergency warning was issued for some communities in the state's west, as a blaze in Bayindeen and surrounding areas were burning out of control.

Due to safety concerns, the Western Highway remains temporarily closed between Ararat and Ballarat, with train services also suspended between the two towns.

Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan noted that Thursday's conditions would not only make it difficult for firefighters to suppress new fires, but also be challenging for those firegrounds generated from last week's catastrophic fire day.

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, a cold front is expected to soon move across Victoria, which would bring gusty winds, possible showers, thunder and dry lightning.

"Temperatures may drop by up to 15 degrees Celsius," the weather bureau noted.