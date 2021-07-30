Extreme Heat Wave Hitting Greece - National Meteorological Service

Greece is facing an intense heat wave, with temperatures expecting to reach 45 degrees Celcius (113F) on the mainland in the coming days, according to the National Meteorological Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Greece is facing an intense heat wave, with temperatures expecting to reach 45 degrees Celcius (113F) on the mainland in the coming days, according to the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the temperature will reach 45C on the mainland.

Weather conditions will not change until Thursday, according to the service.

The civil protection authorities are urging everyone and especially the elderly and children to stay in cool areas and avoid sun exposure in the coming days.

This is the worst such heat wave to hit the country since 1987, when the temperatures reached 43C for several days and 1,300 people lost their lives due to the extreme heat.